On CNN’s The Lead Thursday, host Jake Tapper called out Democrats for treating indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas as the second coming of Theodore Roosevelt ever since his “break” with President Donald Trump.

“We can’t ignore Parnas has a serious credibility problem,” declared Tapper. “He’s under indictment for campaign finance charges. The foreign minister of Ukraine told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that he doesn’t trust a word Parnas is saying. And yet I see people out there on social media — Democrats — acting as if this guy is the second coming of Theodore Roosevelt or something.”

CNN senior political reporter Nia Malika-Henderson responded, “It’s true, and all of those reasons are why maybe people should want him to testify under oath.”

“Kellyanne Conway for instance says when he’s talking in a television studio he isn’t under oath, but there actually is a way to get him under oath if anyone is interested in vetting his claims,” she continued. “It’s not clear at this point that Republicans are interested in hearing his claims.”

Since Parnas’ arrest, Trump has attempted to distance himself from the Ukrainian businessman.

Parnas, however, shot back this week after claiming that the president was “lying” about not knowing who he is.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]