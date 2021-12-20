James Carville Declares Build Back Better ‘Dead,’ But Says ‘Build Back Differently’ Is Very Much Alive in Congress

An optimistic James Carville expressed hope for President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda during an interview with CNN Monday, although he did surmise that the Build Back Better Act is “dead.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) essentially offered the bill a coup de grâce when he announced he would break with his party to oppose it during an interview on Fox News Sunday. The future of the Democratic Party’s agenda suddenly feels in doubt, but Carville told AC360 guest host John Berman there is still hope.

Asked if the Build Back Better Act is “dead or alive,” Carville said that a new year could bring Manchin back to the negotiating table to revive some iteration of the doomed legislation.

“Build Back Better is dead, but build back differently is going to be very alive after the first of the year,” Carville said, “They are going to get back, have substantial agreement on things. Everybody needs a little cooling-off period.”

He then advised CNN’s viewers to remember the number of votes a new version of the bill would need in order for Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie and get it across the finish line.

“Look, it’s 50,” Carville said. “A second grade math teacher needs to go to Washington and explain the number 50 to people. You know, we we didn’t do that well in these congressional and Senate elections, so we’re where we are. I think the president and Senator Manchin are going to be able to work this out. But for right now, we’re just going to put it on hold for a couple weeks. But I have no doubt this thing is going to come back.”

Asked by Berman what a Build Back Better replacement might look like, the political strategist surrendered he does not know. But he advised that the sky is not yet falling for Democrats.

Carville said:

I’m not a legislative mechanic. But it will contain many good things, and what stupid people need to do is stop talking about is what’s not in it when we get it, and what’s in it. And by the way, we have had a good year economically. Historically good year economically in this country. There is a piece in Businessweek by a guy named Matthew Winkler, a very good journalist. This has been a historic year in terms of some of the things we accomplished. And the biggest thing this president can do is keep this recovery going and fight this virus. And I think he can do both things, and I think we can get there. So I don’t think anything is dead right now at all.

Watch above, via CNN.

