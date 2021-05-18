Over the past year and a half, there has been no media figure more vocally critical of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo than Janice Dean, and her fierce condemnation was on full display Tuesday morning as she compared him to notorious “Son of Sam” serial killer David Berkowitz.

The Fox News meteorologist has historically avoided most political commentary. Still, the loss of her in-laws inspired her to investigate, report and expose what she sees as the clear malfeasance during the coronavirus pandemic under Cuomo’s leadership.

Dean hit this again on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning following news of a $5 million payout the New York governor for a book he wrote about his handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Early in the pandemic, thousands of nursing home residents died from Covid-19 after Cuomo signed an executive order that directed patients to these facilities. The Cuomo administration has been accused of covering up the true extent of the death toll.

“People are shocked that he would get $5 million to write this book where he talks about what a great job he did, but when you look at it, he didn’t do such a good job,” Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy noted. “Your in-laws are dead because of his decision, you say.”

“When I first read that the governor was writing a book in the middle of the pandemic, I thought it was a joke,” Dean replied. “I thought it was a headline in The Babylon Bee or The Onion. How could a governor write a book about leadership when thousands of elderly were dying?” She added, “I was mad at the time, but seeing as he got $5 million, profiting off the death of New Yorkers including my in-laws? It’s disgusting!”

Doocy compared book sales to Cuomo’s payout, noting, “when do you the math it means the governor made about $100 per book from his book advance. When you do the math, $5 million, 50,000 books …that’s a deal I have never heard of.”

“It’s incredible. I think the book publishing company can sue him for breach of contract because it’s filled with lies,” Dean said. “If you look at the timeline the governor covering up the nursing home issue, the tragedy of over 5,000 deaths that he and his administration tried to cover up for months, the timeline corresponds with him trying to sell that $5 million book.”

She then suggested that Cuomo’s money should be shared with those who died during his leadership. “So, I wonder if we can profit off the Son of Sam law. All of that money should go to the families of our dead loved ones.”

The “Son of Sam law” requires any profits made from works describing a crime should be withheld and made available to the victims of the said crime, and that all monies received would be paid to the New York Crime Victims Board and held in escrow for five years. Governor Cuomo is not yet alleged to have committed a crime in his leadership.

Watch above via Fox News.

