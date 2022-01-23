Jeanine Pirro Says Goodbye to Her Saturday Night Audience, Ahead of Her Move to The Five: ‘I Will Continue to Fight For All of You’

Jeanine Pirro led the final episode of Justice with parting remarks to her audience, as she prepares to move from the weekends to the weekday full-time.

Fox News is about to shake up their programming line-up, and part of the roster shuffling includes the end of Pirro’s Justice — as the 9 p.m. Saturday moves to a new permanent position on The Five. The network announced the move in a recent press release, which comes after Pirro made regular appearances on the panel show over the last few months.

In her final opening statement, Pirro began by reflecting on her shift from her legal career to a conservative TV pundit. As she recalled the highlights of Justice, Pirro especially looked back on how on “fired up” things got when she gave her trademark opening statements.

We realized that things were not as they should be, and we needed to take a stand. My opens were intended to give you the evidence so that you as a jury would come back with your own verdict. Like me, most of you drew a fine the sand to fight for the America that we wanted, to keep the values and principles our founding fathers had defined. During that time we we lost loved ones. Your generosity, your consolations meant so much to me during the tough times that I experienced over the years. I felt a connection that we had. And so did the ratings. I thank you for fighting for me, and you know who you are.

Pirro concluded by celebrating that The Five will give her the chance to speak on TV five days a week, and “I will continue to fight for all of you, to make my views known.”

“I’ll be sitting there looking out for you as always and hopefully you’ll be there looking right back at me,” she said.

