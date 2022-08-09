Judge Jeanine Pirro lost her cool after co-host Harold Ford Jr. suggested people wait for facts to come out before they react to the raid on former President Donald Trump’s home.

The raid began Monday morning and has galvanized the MAGA base against what they view as a corrupt Justice Department run amok.

Within moments of the announcement of the search by Trump, conservatives on social media and cable jumped to defend Trump, while others called for defunding or dismantling the FBI.

So far, it is believed the raid was on behalf of the National Archives regarding documents Trump took with him when he left the White House.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Five on Fox News, Ford said he believed people should wait to learn more about why federal agents converged on Trump’s South Florida estate and residence. No one from the DOJ has commented.

“We should wait for the fact to come out here,” he said, noting there is speculation the raid was related to the Capitol riot, an election interference probe in Georgia, or perhaps something else.

“The president is presumed innocent,” Ford added.

Pirro took issue with his wait-and-see approach and unleashed. She argued the raid is the latest in a series of years-long attacks perpetuated by people bent on destroying Trump.

“I don’t think it speculation at all!” she said. “You do not break into a house of a guy that you’ve been working with for nine months, that you have to admit has been cooperating with you for presidential records?! No!”

Ford interjected, “Can you ask your question?” to which Pirro responded, “No! I’m going to answer your question.”

She continued:

And you do not do that and have guys with AR-15 – and women I might add – at the front of Mar-a-Lago. In a situation like this were the man is about to announce for president, if he’s going to run for president. But if I were the lawyer, the first thing I would say is as a citizen of the United States, I want to know from the Department of Justice why you are doing this. I want to know from the FBI whether or not this is legitimate because everything you’ve done regarding Donald Trump has been illegal, illegitimate, and immoral up at the and the country knows it. And you have destroyed our faith in the justice system.

Ford attempted to ask a question, but was cut off by Pirro, who raged, “It’s not Donald Trump’s fault.”

Greg Gutfeld offered a bit of levity before the commercial, when he commented, “That was a great A-block.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com