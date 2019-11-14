Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is mounting a comeback bid for the U.S. Senate, told Fox News he thinks he can get back into President Donald Trump’s good graces.

“I think maybe everybody understands that relationship,” Sessions told America’s Newsroom anchor Sandra Smith Thursday morning. “He is a strong-willed person and he speaks his mind when he is concerned about something, but he also has a history of getting back in good relationships with people he’s had a disagreement with before.”

“I’m confident we can do that, that will certainly be my goal, but my goal first and foremost is to serve the people of Alabama and try to advance what is good and decent and right for the United States of America,” Sessions continued.

Smith then followed up by asking what Sessions thought about Attorney General Bill Barr. Trump ousted Sessions following the 2018 midterm elections and replaced him with Barr.

The relationship between Sessions and Trump had been tense due to Sessions recusing himself from oversight of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

I am a big fan of Attorney General Bill Barr,” Sessions said. “The man is smart, he was Attorney General before, he served in the Department of Justice–he loves the Department of Justice. I have considered him a friend and served under him. … I have the highest regard for Attorney General Bill Barr.”

