One of the many questions that came up Friday during the White House press briefing was whether Dr. Deborah Birx is still on the Covid task force.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has held briefings for the first three days of the Joe Biden administration, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is of course one of their first big tests.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is still part of the administration — and made no secret about the fact how “liberating” it feels to be able to “let the science speak” for a change — but one reporter asked Psaki if Birx is still part of the covid response team.

“I will have to circle back on that one. That’s an excellent question,” Psaki said. “I don’t have any information on it in front of me.”

Birx announced her retirement last month and officially retired this week.

This was just raised in the briefing, but Dr. Birx has retired and is no longer on the task force. “Deborah L. Birx, M.D.’s term ended on January 20, 2021,” the State Department website now says. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 22, 2021

Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator under President Trump, has retired. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 22, 2021

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]