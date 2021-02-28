CNN’s Dana Bash asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki Sunday about the serious allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

A second former aide to Cuomo came forward alleging he sexually harassed her in a New York Times report Saturday. Charlotte Bennett’s account followed that of another former Cuomo aide, Lindsey Boylan.

Bash asked Psaki about the harassment allegations against the governor — awkwardly referring to him as “Governor Chris Cuomo” before correcting a minute later — and whether President Joe Biden believes Bennett or Cuomo.

“President Biden has been consistent that he believes that every woman should be heard, should be treated with respect and dignity. Charlotte should be treated with respect and dignity, and so should Lindsey,” Psaki said.

She told Bash Biden would support an “independent review looking into these allegations.”

“It was hard to read that story as a woman, and that process should move forward as quickly as possible,” Psaki said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]