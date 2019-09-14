Jesse Watters and Sarah Sanders Team Up to Attack CNN: ‘Excited to Tear This President Down’

Fox News host Jesse Watters had former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on his show to criticize CNN and defend President Donald Trump.

“The thing with CNN running out and pushing this narrative that the president put operatives in danger. It’s just another example of the media trying to blame President Trump for the mistakes and failures of the previous administration,” Sanders said. “We have seen it time and time again. And I don’t think they are going to stop. I wish I could say at some point they will learn their lesson.”

Watters invited Sanders, now a Fox contributor, to be the “ombudsman” of Fox to critique CNN during her segment on Watters’ World Saturday.

“Now you are at Fox, you can be the ombudsman and fact-checker and we can let them know,” Watters said.

“I think the one thing that may teach them that this isn’t going to work is when they have to watch Donald Trump get re-elected again and win again in November of 2020 and they have another room full of crying individuals this come November,” Sanders said.

Watters speculated if someone was feeding CNN false information for stories.

“My guess is there is a mix. Sometimes they think they have something so they run with it. Other times they are getting fed the information and they are not doing the due diligence,” Sanders said. “They are not putting the time in because they are so eager and excited to tear this president down.”

