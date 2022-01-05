Kamala Harris ‘Would Order a Round of Kamikazes on the Anniversary of Pearl Harbor’: Jesse Watters Mocks VP’s ill-Timed Tweet

Cohosts of The Five took Vice President Kamala Harris to task over a tweet she sent on Tuesday touting the Biden administration’s bipartisan infrastructure law. “America is moving,” she said.

The tweet’s timing could not have been worse, as parts of Interstate 95 in Virginia were experiencing brutal gridlock traffic thanks to a snowstorm. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) was one of the many caught in the jam and ended up spending 27 hours in his car. Harris was roundly mocked on Twitter as a result.

“How can you blame Kamala Harris for Virginia’s incompetence with snow and ice on I-95?” Geraldo Rivera asked Jesse Watters.

“No, but her tweets are her fault,” he replied, before launching into a series of hypothetical missteps the vice president might make:

“She’s the type of person that would order a round of kamikazes on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Geraldo. It’s who she is. She’s the kind of person that would ask how your father’s doing. Your father’s has been dead for 10 years.”

“No, that’s Joe Biden,” interrupted Jeanine Pirro.

“She wears white to a wedding, her phone probably goes off during funerals,” Watters continued. “If she ever, Geraldo, said the market’s doing really great, I would sell. I would sell right then. If she ever said, you know, ‘Go out there and break a leg,’ I would actually think about maybe the fact that I would break my leg.

“Geraldo, she went to Vietnam during the Afghanistan crisis. She hired child actors to make herself look more authentic. And then my own personal favorite, she was charging an electric car and she goes, ‘Wow, you don’t smell any gas.’ Lorne Michaels, wake up. You have a skit every Saturday night with this woman right there. It sells itself. Just use her. I would watch.”

Harris didn’t actually say the quote attributed to her by Watters. Nonetheless, she was mocked by some conservatives after she appeared to have trouble figuring out how to charge an electric vehicle in December.

Watch above via Fox News.

