Melber’s Dead Aim, D’Souza’s Cheap Shots | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Ari Melber

Tuesday’s edition of the The Beat with Ari Melber went sideways when the MSNBC host interviewed former Trump White House economic adviser Peter Navarro. Navarro has falsely claimed that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump.

Melber played a clip of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon using a reference to the old Packers Sweep football play while explaining how he thought the election could have been overturned on Jan. 6 when Congress convened to certify the election.

“What was the plan and who was in on it besides you Bannon and Trump?” Melber asked.

After Melber was able to get a detailed answer from Navarro on the plan, he got right to business.

“Do you realize you are describing a coup?” he asked very pointedly.

Navarro dissembled and claimed what they did was “Constitutional’ and that’s when Melber dropped the second bomb of the interview.

“We have an entire system designed to thwart – and I want to say this respectfully, but it’s the truth – people like you,” he said. “To stop people like you who think that you can anoint yourself the reviewers of the voters, of the American people, of what they lawfully did, that you Trump the Supreme Court, no pun intended.”

“People like you are what the Constitution [is] designed to stop, and it worked, and it did stop you,” said Melber.

Clips from the throwdown immediately went viral. Not only was it an exceptionally direct series of questions on the most serious of subjects, it was a terrifically conducted interview. Melber showed how a cable news/talk show confrontation can go down. Calmly, respectfully, directly, unsparingly. Even Steve Bannon liked the interview. Sort of.