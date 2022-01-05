Melber’s Dead Aim, D’Souza’s Cheap Shots | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Ari Melber
Tuesday’s edition of the The Beat with Ari Melber went sideways when the MSNBC host interviewed former Trump White House economic adviser Peter Navarro. Navarro has falsely claimed that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump.
Melber played a clip of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon using a reference to the old Packers Sweep football play while explaining how he thought the election could have been overturned on Jan. 6 when Congress convened to certify the election.
“What was the plan and who was in on it besides you Bannon and Trump?” Melber asked.
After Melber was able to get a detailed answer from Navarro on the plan, he got right to business.
“Do you realize you are describing a coup?” he asked very pointedly.
Navarro dissembled and claimed what they did was “Constitutional’ and that’s when Melber dropped the second bomb of the interview.
“We have an entire system designed to thwart – and I want to say this respectfully, but it’s the truth – people like you,” he said. “To stop people like you who think that you can anoint yourself the reviewers of the voters, of the American people, of what they lawfully did, that you Trump the Supreme Court, no pun intended.”
“People like you are what the Constitution [is] designed to stop, and it worked, and it did stop you,” said Melber.
Clips from the throwdown immediately went viral. Not only was it an exceptionally direct series of questions on the most serious of subjects, it was a terrifically conducted interview. Melber showed how a cable news/talk show confrontation can go down. Calmly, respectfully, directly, unsparingly. Even Steve Bannon liked the interview. Sort of.
MEDIA LOSER:
Dinesh D’Souza
Today’s Media Loser column is by Mediaite’s Colby Hall.
The real villains on January 6th, 2021? The Capitol Police, who allegedly used “massive amounts of force against unarmed Trump supporters.” And now, the federal government is covering it up by not releasing footage that shows this.
That is the unhinged and bonkers claim made by Dinesh D’Souza at the end of a Tuesday night segment on The Ingraham Angle, which went entirely unchecked by host Laura Ingraham.
This absurd blaming of law officials raises a serious political question: why do D’Souza and Ingraham hate the police?
Ingraham introduced the discussion by mocking what she called a “hyperbolic, faux-dramatic CNN special they are doing on Thursday” before asking her guests “Why are they doing this, and what does this really mean, given all of the problems the country is now facing with supply chain, still Covid, and the rest?”
After claiming that January 6th is a “distraction” (from criticizing the Biden Administration apparently) D’Souza suggested a bonkers government cover-up of what really happened on that day.
“If you follow January 6th at the granular level with the facts that are coming out slowly, they are coming out because the government has been very reluctant to release footage, particularly of what happened in the tunnel on January 6th where you know began to see these cops using massive amounts of force against unarmed Trump supporters, including women.”
He added that the death of Roseanne Boyland is now being suggested as the “second Trump supporter” that was killed by the authorities.
