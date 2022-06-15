Jesse Watters Praises CNN’s Pivot Toward ‘The Middle,’ Says ‘It’s Something They Should’ve Done a Long Time Ago’

Fox News host Jesse Watters praised CNN for its pivot toward “the middle” as he noted the network’s personalities have been asking tough questions about President Joe Biden.

“Something really strange is happening over at CNN,” the host said Wednesday on his show. “They are turning their backs on Joe Biden. We noticed it on Monday when Don Lemon decided to get tough on Biden’s press secretary.”

Watters then aired an interview snippet wherein Lemon quizzed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the president’s “stamina.”

“We were just as shocked as the French woman was,” Watters said. “The times, they are a-changing.”

The Fox News host showed another clip of Lemon explaining why he asked Jean-Pierre about Biden’s energy.

“First of all, I’m a journalist,” Lemon explained. “That’s my job is to ask questions, and as the person who represents the administration and the president, it’s her job to answer those questions.”

In the clip, Lemon also noted Biden often has difficulty communicating effectively.

“He is not the only one seeing the light,” Watters said. “Over the last 24 hours, several faces over at CNN have just turned their backs on Biden.”

He aired a series of clips featuring CNN guests, hosts and contributors questioning Biden on various issues. Watters noted,

We are encouraged that CNN is moving a little towards the middle. It’s something they should’ve done a long time ago. But [Jeff] Zucker was involved. But we still have a lot of questions. Like, why is this happening? Well, we have come up with two reasons. One, either they have realized that Biden is bad for business and he is bad for the Democratic Party, so he has got to go. Or, the talent and the producers see the writing on the wall and they know they won’t make it much longer if they stay unfair and unbalanced. I think the latter is more likely.

Watters then noted new CNN boss Chris Licht no longer wants the network’s talent to use the term “the big lie” on the air while referring to 2020 election fraud claims.

“He wants more objectivity,” Watters noted “Something CNN has been sorely missing.”

A source at CNN told Mediaite that Licht doesn’t care for the term, as it is often used by the Democratic Party. Licht fears its usage on the network might hamper efforts to remain objective.

