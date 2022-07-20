Jesse Watters Uses Trope About Jewish Puppet Masters to Claim Bernie Sanders Is Pulling Joe Biden’s Strings

Wednesday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime featured a graphic evoking a longtime trope of Jews as puppet masters pulling the strings of political power.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden visited Somerset, Massachusetts, where he announced new climate change initiatives.

Watters claimed Biden’s Green New Deal plan is actually “plagiarized” from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is Jewish. The Fox News host then played a clip of Biden speaking in Massachusetts.

“Let me be clear, climate change is an emergency,” Biden said. “And in the coming weeks, I’m going to use the power I have as president to turn these words into formal, official government actions through the appropriate proclamations, executive orders, and regulatory power that a president possesses. When it comes to fighting climate change, I will not take ‘no’ for an answer.”

Watters scoffed at the idea Biden is actually concerned about climate change.

“As we told you, Joe has never cared about climate change,” the host said, as a graphic of Sanders literally pulling Biden’s strings with the words “Progressive Puppet” appeared on-screen. “This is Bernie’s plan.”

The idea of an all-powerful Jewish puppet master controlling prominent public figures is a trope that dates back centuries. Democratic mega-donor and Holocaust survivor George Soros is often portrayed by right-wing media in this fashion.

Vox noted that the notion of “Jews as mysterious, mustache-twirling puppet masters of the global order” has prevailed in some circles since at least the late 18th century.

This isn’t Fox News’ first Jewish puppet master rodeo. Last year, the network deleted social media posts portraying Soros as a puppet wielding power over prosecutors.

