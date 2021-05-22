Jim Acosta Blasts Trump Coward Caucus Voting Against 1/6 Commission as Caving To The ‘Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago’ Writing in His Blog

CNN’s Jim Acosta slammed congressional Republicans who voted against the bipartisan 1/6 commission as caving to former President Donald Trump, who he dubbed “the Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago writing in his online blog.”

“Hopes for a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened on January 6th are fading fast,” said Acosta to introduce the segment on CNN Newsroom. “Almost as fast as some Republican leaders are sprinting from a key question: whether GOP lawmakers were in communication with the insurrectionists. See how they run.”

Acosta played a clip of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ignoring questions from reporters on that topic, saying “Everybody have a nice day” as he walked away.

McCarthy’s counterpart in the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “initially sounded open to a commission” but “later showed off his cat-like reflexes, side-stepping the idea,” Acosta continued.

“After careful consideration, I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January 6th,” said McConnell.

“You didn’t know he could move so fast, did you? Like a ninja,” Acosta quipped, pointing out how McConnell had “talked a good game around Trump’s second impeachment trial.”

The insurrectionists “stormed the Senate floor,” “tried to hunt down the Speaker of the House,” “built the gallows and chanted about murdering the vice president,” he continued, because they had been “fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth — because he was angry he lost the election.”

McConnell and other Republicans who voted to acquit Trump, Acosta said, were “not exactly a profile in courage — more like cowardice and calculation.”

“Republican leaders have made the decision to put next year’s mid-term election ahead of the good of the country,” said Acosta, believing that “Trump is the key to winning back control of Congress.”

“You remember the Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago writing in his online blog — Trump demanded Republican leaders shutdown this commission,” and Republicans complied as if he had “pressed his bottom for another Diet Coke.”

The bill did have some bipartisan support, Acosta noted, pointing out the 35 Republicans who were “brave enough to stand up to Trump and his allies,” adding sardonically, “Yay democracy. Pass out the participation trophies.”

Too many Republicans “are still busy rewriting the history of what happened that day,” he said, pointing out “175 GOP members chose party over country, or in one case, party over family,” referring to Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), whose brother, former Vice President Mike Pence, was threatened by rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”

“His brother could have been killed,” said Acosta, “and yet Greg Pence said in a statement — and let’s put this up onscreen, this is unbelievable — ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice complete with a hand-picked jury that will carry out her predetermined political execution of Donald Trump.'”

“Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi,” remarked Acosta. “Interesting choice of words.”

