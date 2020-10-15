Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on NBC For Hosting Trump Town Hall: ‘Why Not a New Bill Cosby Special While We’re At It?’

Jimmy Kimmel went off on NBC for hosting a town hall with President Donald Trump that directly competes with ABC’s Joe Biden town hall — questioning if the network is going to air a “new Bill Cosby special” next.

Kimmel, who works for ABC, noted that there should have been a debate tomorrow night, but the president refused to settle for a virtual format once he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The host then explained that because there would be no debate, Biden agreed to do a town hall on ABC Thursday night, but now, Trump is also doing a town hall on NBC at the same exact time as the Democratic presidential nominee.

“So, that settles it — now I know what I’m gonna do: I’m going to vote for both of them, right?” Kimmel joked. “Thanks, NBC. First The Apprentice and now this. Why not a new Bill Cosby special while we’re at it?”

Kimmel faulted NBC for giving Trump what he wants: ratings, and noted that there is “no good reason to hold these events simultaneously.”

“Of course more people will watch Trump,” the host said. “That doesn’t mean anything. If my choices are watching a documentary about the Bill of Rights, or a guy getting hit in the nuts with a shovel, I’m going shovel every single time.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

