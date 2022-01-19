Biden Claims Five GOP Senators Have Told Him They Fear Trump-Backed Primary Challengers

During a press on Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden expressed amazement at the hold Donald Trump still has over the Republican Party.

Nancy Cordes of CBS noted that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said this year’s midterm elections will be a “report card” on Biden’s progress. She asked the president how he thinks that report card looks.

“I think the report card looks pretty good,” he responded. Biden said that McConnell is actively trying to prevent his presidency from being successful, but then said, “I actually like Mitch McConnell.”

The president then talked about the Senate and invoked late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), as if to suggest it has changed in recent years. He then said five Republican senators have privately told him they fear bucking Trump, lest they be defeated in a primary by a Trump-backed candidate:

But think about it. Did you ever think that one man out of office could intimidate an entire party, where they’re unwilling to take any vote contrary to what he thinks should be taken for fear of being defeated in a primary? I’ve had five Republican senators talk to me, bump into me quote, unquote, sit with me, who told me they agree with whatever I’m talking about something to do. ‘But Joe, if I do this I’m going to get defeated in a primary.’

Biden called the senators “bright as hell” before asking, “But did any of you think that you’d get to a point where not a single Republican would diverge on a major issue? Not one?”

Cordes followed up by asking for the names of the five Republican senators.

“Sure,” Biden sarcastically replied. “No, are you kidding me? I maintain confidentiality, and I’m sure you’ve spoken to some.”

