Fox Crushes, OAN Begs, Media Distrusted, Stern Disgusted | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Fox & Friends

Fox News on Friday hit 1 million viewers in every timeslot from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m., a ratings coup that, with cable news ratings down overall, is pretty hard to pull off.

Almost all Fox shows pull in well over 1 million total average viewers daily, including Fox & Friends. But the number sometimes hovers just below a million viewers at the 6 a.m. hour. A tough hour of the day by any measure, but one the show hit on Friday, giving Fox News a perfect game on the day.

The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight both raked in more than 3 million total viewers to top the charts, while Sean Hannity and Bret Baier each pulled in more than 2 million to land in third and fourth.

Meanwhile, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow led her network in the ratings with 1.70 million total average viewers, followed by Chris Hayes at 1.39 million total average viewers.

CNN failed to cross the million viewer mark at all that day, missing the mark for every single timeslot. Anderson Cooper lead the network at 677k total average viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 470,000

• Fox News: 1.71 million

• MSNBC: 843,000

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 96,000

• Fox News: 269,000

• MSNBC: 78,000

Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 542,000

• Fox News: 2.44 million

• MSNBC: 1.37 million

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 102,000

• Fox News: 346,000

• MSNBC: 130,000

