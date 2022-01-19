Fox Crushes, OAN Begs, Media Distrusted, Stern Disgusted | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Fox & Friends
Fox News on Friday hit 1 million viewers in every timeslot from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m., a ratings coup that, with cable news ratings down overall, is pretty hard to pull off.
Almost all Fox shows pull in well over 1 million total average viewers daily, including Fox & Friends. But the number sometimes hovers just below a million viewers at the 6 a.m. hour. A tough hour of the day by any measure, but one the show hit on Friday, giving Fox News a perfect game on the day.
The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight both raked in more than 3 million total viewers to top the charts, while Sean Hannity and Bret Baier each pulled in more than 2 million to land in third and fourth.
Meanwhile, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow led her network in the ratings with 1.70 million total average viewers, followed by Chris Hayes at 1.39 million total average viewers.
CNN failed to cross the million viewer mark at all that day, missing the mark for every single timeslot. Anderson Cooper lead the network at 677k total average viewers.
Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show.
As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 470,000
• Fox News: 1.71 million
• MSNBC: 843,000
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 96,000
• Fox News: 269,000
• MSNBC: 78,000
Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 542,000
• Fox News: 2.44 million
• MSNBC: 1.37 million
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 102,000
• Fox News: 346,000
• MSNBC: 130,000
Read the full article, including top overall primetime averages, here from Mediaite+!
MEDIA LOSER:
OAN’s Dan Ball
Last week, DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T, announced that it will drop One America News Network from its lineup once its current contract expires in April. The news is a massive and potentially fatal blow to the small conservative cable network.
At least one OAN host isn’t taking the news very well.
On Monday, Dan Ball exhorted viewers to “blow up” AT&T’s phones, and ended his show by imploring viewers to send him any dirt they may have on AT&T board chairman, William Kennard.
Kennard was a chair of the FTC under President Bill Clinton and ambassador to the EU under President Barack Obama, which Ball was all too happy to seize upon.
“That is the chairman of AT&T, William Kennard,” said Ball. “You heard me earlier describe who he is, his background, his connection to the Obamas and Clintons for decades. Call AT&T’s support line. Complain, raise hell, email, phone call – daily, every hour.”
He said the decision to drop the network “censorship at its best” and a “political maneuver.”
Ball then kicked things up several notches by soliciting scandalous information on Kennard from viewers.
“If you’ve got any dirt on Mr. Kennard, I’d love to see it and put it on this program,” said Ball. “You bring me concrete evidence of whatever it may be: cheating on his taxes; cheating on his wife; saying racial slurs toward White people. You folks do that – whatever it may be – find it for me.”
“Everybody’s got dirty little secrets they’re hiding. And this man deserves to have them exposed for what he’s doing,” said Ball, pleading “Don’t let them do this to you, folks, by taking OAN off the air. We need your help.”
It came off less a call to arms than actual desperation.
Plus, as WaPo’s Jeremy Barr pointed out on Twitter, OAN is already facing many lawsuits. “This seems to be putting them on a path toward another one,” he said.
LINKS WE LIKE
In Greece, Journalists Feel The Squeeze
– Yiannis Baboulias, Columbia Journalism Review
More Countries Are Taking Americans Hostage. The U.S. Is Losing Its Ability To Stop It.
– Kate Woodsome, Jason Rezaian, Ray Whitehouse, Washington Post
Why Do The Media Play Along When Democrats Cry Racism?
– Timothy P. Carney, Washington Examiner
Why the Tonga Eruption Was So Violent, and What to Expect Next
– Shane Cronin, Scientific American
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com