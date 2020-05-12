Former Vice President Joe Biden stood by his denial of Tara Reade’s accusation of sexually assaulting her.

The presumptive Democratic nominees spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday, which comes after Reade’s interview with Megyn Kelly where she described Biden’s alleged actions and called for him to drop out of the 2020 race. The topic came up when Stephanopoulos asked Biden “what do you say to Americans who believe Tara Reade and won’t vote for you because of it?”

His answer:

Well, that’s their right. Look, here, I think women should be believed. They should have an opportunity to have their case and state it forthrightly what their case is. Then it’s the responsibility of responsible journalists like you and everyone else to go out and investigate those. At the end of the day, the truth is the truth. That’s what should prevail and the truth is this never happened. This never happened. That’s the truth.

