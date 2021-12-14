Joe Scarborough called out Mark Meadows and Sean Hannity for completely ignoring the bombshell Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed about the two of them for the House select committee on January 6th.

The committee convened on Monday to charge Meadows with criminal contempt of Congress, now that the former Donald Trump chief of staff is no longer complying with their investigation into the storming of the U.S. Capitol. During the proceeding, Cheney invoked several of the documents Meadows turned over before the end of his cooperation, announcing “multiple Fox News hosts knew the president needed to act immediately. They texted Mr. Meadows and he has turned over those texts [to the committee].”

From there, Cheney read off text messages from Donald Trump, Jr., Hannity, and several other Fox hosts, all of whom begged Meadows for the president to stop the Capitol riot. As it were, Hannity interviewed Meadows on Monday night and they railed against the contempt charges, but they didn’t offer a single comment about the text exchange Cheney just revealed.

As the texts were discussed on Morning Joe, Willie Geist remarked that they show how the Fox hosts really felt about the riot before they tried to absolve Trump of any responsibility for it. After Geist pointed out how Hannity and Meadows memory-holed their texts, Scarborough called it “another great example of this alternative reality that [Hannity] and Mark Meadows trying to carve out.”

“Those text messages were exposed and we are learning the truth about January the 6th,” Scarborough said. “He goes out there and, again, he’s playing to an audience of one. It’s of course sad and pathetic, but…we know the truth.”

Scarborough went on by saying the texts showed that the Capitol rioters were “were pushed to be there by Donald Trump,” and he refused to stop the chaos because he liked watching it unfold

“He’s a fascist. We’ve always known that,” Scarborough said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

