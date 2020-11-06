MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough dismissed President Donald Trump’s “very sad and pathetic” Thursday speech, comparing the president to Joseph Stalin and accusing him of intending to “foment violence.”

“Mitch McConnell said, ‘Hey, we’re going to count all the votes,’ so not sure what Donald Trump is talking about,” declared Scarborough on Friday. “Marco Rubio said the same thing, we’re going to count the votes.”

“And we’re hearing that really from most Republicans, even Mike Pence last night after the president’s very sad and pathetic statement on television that, by the way, for good reason, most networks broke away from because he was spreading disinformation that I think was intended to foment violence,” Scarborough continued, noting that Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post also “blasted” Trump’s address.

Scarborough then claimed that he “talked to one of Trump’s closest confidants yesterday and he was laughing at the fact that Donald Trump is looking for his James Baker, and this confidant of Trump said he got rid of all of them four years ago.”

“It’s laughable. It’s like when Hitler invaded Russia, Stalin’s generals couldn’t fight them because all of Stalin’s generals had been purged five years earlier,” he declared. “So Trump finds himself in his own political battle of Stalingrad and he doesn’t have any generals around. He doesn’t have any James Bakers around.”

“He’s pushed everybody out of his orbit that had any intelligence, any capabilities, any abilities to actually work on issues like this because all he wanted were yes-men and relatives who quite frankly have never been up to the job,” Scarborough concluded.

During his address on Thursday, Trump said, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

