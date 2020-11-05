MSNBC cut away from President Donald Trump’s speech from the White House after less than one minute, as the president unleashed a tirade of false information regarding the 2020 election.

The president, speaking from the White House at a hastily-announced press conference on Thursday evening, claimed he would win re-election if the “legal votes” were counted, baselessly asserting that Democrats were stealing the election from his through election fraud.

All the cable news networks took Trump’s speech live. But MSNBC cut him off after less than one minute.

“Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States,” MSNBC anchor Brian Williams said. “There are no illegal votes that we know of. There has been no Trump victory that we know of.”

MSNBC host and legal analyst Ari Melber said that the president’s claim he “wins” if you count the legal votes is “false.”

While MSNBC broke away from the presser, CNN and Fox News carried it in full.

All of the broadcast networks — ABC, CBS and NBC — cut away from the speech. NBC News anchor Lester Holt said, “We are watching President Trump speaking live from the White House and we have to interrupt here because the president made a number of false statements including the notion that there has been fraudulent voting. There has been no evidence of that.”

“Allegations by his campaign but his campaign spokespeople unable to provide any evidence,” Holt said. “He also has suggested that the polls and many of which were incorrect were somehow the product of election interference.”

Trump and his campaign have ramped up their attacks on the 2020 election as Biden edges closer to victory. The Trump campaign has launched a barrage of lawsuits aimed at invalidating the ballots of his opponent. The flurry of legal challenges has been met with skepticism and is not expected to change the results of the election.

