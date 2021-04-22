The number of reported Covid-19 vaccinations delivered in the United States reached 200 million in the last day. This presents not just cause for celebration, but also time to give credit where due. Morning Joe observed the benchmark with predictable praise for the Biden administration. Joe Scarborough went out of his way to praise the Trump administration for their significant part in this with Operation Warp Speed.

Frequent viewers of the MSNBC morning show know that former President Donald Trump has been political enemy number one on Morning Joe over the past four years or so, which makes any praise—even that which is faint—stand out as notable.

“I certainly don’t want to belabor the point, because I don’t want to make a lot of people that watch this show and don’t want to hear anything positive about Donald Trump spit their cereal into the television set,” he warned, “But you go back to June of 2020, and they selected J&J. They selected Pfizer. They selected Merck. They selected AZ (AstraZeneca). And they selected Moderna. And I remember when they selected Moderna, like, who? It was a smaller company.”

“And that was in June of 2020….we selected, much better, the Trump administration selected much better than Europe, obviously. And then you look at what those companies did from June forward to the end of the year, come on. This is ridiculous. It’s a miracle. Got everything in place.”

Scarborough continued with a fair assessment of the Trump administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying “the Trump administration was just, again, they said, we don’t know how to do this, states, you handle it. Biden comes in; he nationalizes it. We’re up to 200 million.”

Before his inauguration, President Joe Biden made the roll-out of the Covid vaccine his top priority, setting the goal at 100 million doses in his first 100 days. In hindsight, that goal was remarkably attainable, but there is no question that the delivery of 200 million doses in less than 100 days is a remarkable achievement.

Scarborough ended the run by praising the Biden for “preparing the logistics side of it,” adding, “I think most Donald Trump supporters would say, Trump was not good with logistics. He was not good with nationalizing this. He didn’t know how to nationalize it. He didn’t have the team to nationalize it.”

“But again, you look at the selection process; the Trump administration selected the right companies. Obviously, a lot of countries across the world did not. Then doubled down, as gene said, bought a lot of the vaccines. And then these companies just went — it’s unbelievable at the warp speed that they went at. And then Biden came in and figured out how to get it across — I mean, we’re doing so much better than Europe right now.”

