Mick Mulvaney’s press briefing yesterday continued to be a source of comedic derision and ridicule from predictable outlets.

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough offered his trenchant analysis of the acting White House chief of staff apparent confession that there was a “quid pro quo” by admitting military aid to Ukraine was held up in return for an investigation into Hunter Biden and 2016 election interference.

After airing a clip from an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in which President Donald Trump becomes vexed at Mulvaney’s mid-interview cough, Scarborough laughs and begins to talk about how Mulvaney “pooped his pants” right “in front of the American people.”

He then offered “I mean, he might as well just have a flashing light on his forehead that says impeach us now.”

After a brief mention of playoff baseball, Scarborough returned to Mulvaney’s Thursday afternoon press briefing.

“I want to start with this Mick Mulvaney confession and the White House because it was — it was a confession,” he offered adding “it was like you had the Nixon tapes played out in front of the press for everyone to see because this was the smoking gun.”

“This was the guy we had read weeks ago had held up the aid at the direction of the president of the United States,” Scarborough noted, adding “and yesterday he admitted military aid was held up from an ally who had been invaded by Vladimir Putin in return for chasing down presidential conspiracy theories and, of course, attached, though he didn’t say it, Hunter Biden.”

