Joe Scarborough had some fun at the expense of Ron DeSantis Wednesday morning, as new polls reveal challenger Charlie Crist has a slight lead over the sitting Florida Governor. But it was the Morning Joe co-host’s brutal mocking of DeSantis as a “big government; one size fits all socialist” that will likely raise the most eyebrows.

The segment opened with a clip of President Joe Biden’s Tuesday address regarding Covid-19 policies. “Some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic; then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it,” he said, adding, “I say to these governors, please help. But if you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing.”

Many saw that comment as a clear shot at DeSantis who issued an executive order banning local school districts from requiring students to wear masks when they return to classes on Friday, and earlier, threatened to withhold funding from districts that require face coverings. Co-host Mika Brzezinksi set up the discussion while noting that DeSantis was slightly down in polls, which Scarborough dismissed as too early to have too much meaning.

But he did not give DeSantis a pass for what he sees as a hefty hand of state government. “Sounds like a socialist to me,” the Morning Joe co-host proclaimed, “When you’re a governor of a state, and you’re telling businesses, small businesses that they can’t run their businesses the way they want to run their businesses, to keep their stores safe, the way they think they can keep their stores safe, and also when you’re telling local school boards, banning them from taking safety measures in their own areas.”

“Florida is like five different states,” Scarborough noted. “So go tell somebody in Broward county, a local school board in Broward county, that they must do the same thing that happens in Walton county, ten hours, twelve hours away, it’s just ridiculous big government, one size fits all socialism. It doesn’t make any sense.

Willie Geist added, “Yeah, not exactly small-government conservatism from a guy who wants to be president of the United States.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com