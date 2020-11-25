Since turning on President Donald Trump for good during the early days of his administration, Joe Scarborough has ranked among his fiercest critics in all of cable news. But on Tuesday, the MSNBC host offered some rare praise for the president.

On Wednesday’s edition of Morning Joe, Scarborough gave Trump great credit for facilitating quick vaccine development and production.

“Not only this news program, but just about every other has documented in great detail the repeated failures of Donald Trump on just about every aspect of this pandemic,” Scarborough said — qualifying his compliment. “But the president – if these numbers end up playing out the way it’s looking, if in fact there is a 90 to 95 percent effective rate, and we have millions of Americans by the end of this year being able to take a safe vaccine that makes them immune from the Coronavirus — then that’s one legacy that Donald Trump will take with him out of the White House. And that is that Operation Warp Speed will be considered an unqualified success.”

Moments later, after a digression about Covid-19 safety measures ahead of Thanksgiving, Scarborough doubled back to give the president some more props.

“If, in fact, this plays out the way the pharmaceutical companies are saying it’s going to play out, then I will say again … Donald Trump’s legacy on Operation Warp Speed will be a very positive one,” Scarborough said.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski, though, was a little cooler to the idea of giving Trump credit.

“Yeah, but the issue right now is Thanksgiving,” Brzezinski said.

“I understand that,” Scarborough replied.

“There is no vaccine right now,” she said.

