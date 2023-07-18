Joe Scarborough Slams Trump’s Reported Plan to Seize Authoritarian Powers if Re-Elected: ‘Exactly What Fascists Do’

Joe Scarborough denounced Donald Trump’s “fascist” plans to dramatically expand his presidential powers if re-elected to the White House.

Tuesday’s discussion on Morning Joe followed the New York Times reporting that the former president and his allies are plotting to bring more of the government under his direct control if he wins the 2024 election. After Mika Brzezinski predicted that Trump’s supporters would love to see this expected power grab, Scarborough described it as proof that “authoritarianism has swept the Republican Party.”

“It used to be small government. Small government has been replaced by authoritarianism,” Scarborough said. He argued that Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has also embraced using state powers to crush dissenting viewpoints.

Asked about the danger Trump’s plan poses to American democracy, Michael Becheloss said that “If you love Mussolini, you will love what Donald Trump is talking about for 2025.” He summed it up as the head of state assuming dictatorial powers without constraint, describing it as an “un-American” antithesis to what James Madison envisioned with the Constitution.

“From Madison to Mussolini,” Scarborough sadly observed. “All the power in the executive branch, the power to shut down TV stations, the power to prefer certain businesses to other businesses. It’s exactly what fascists do.”

Willie Geist agreed the reported plan is “pure strongman stuff,” and he pointed to John Kelly’s warning that it would lead to chaotic government infighting. Eugene Robinson also called it “textbook fascism,” predicting that Trump’s craziest supporters would enable the ex-president as he tries and make it happen.

Watch above via MSNBC.

