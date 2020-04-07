During Monday’s White House coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump got particularly testy with Fox News’ Kristin Fisher and ABC News’ Jon Karl for their questions about serious coronavirus testing problems and a recent report from the HHS OIG office highlighting such.

Trump scolded Fisher for “being so horrid” with her questioning and told Karl he’s a “third-rate” reporter who “will never make it.

Fox News’ Bret Baier defended both Fisher and Karl in talking with Dana Perino Tuesday, saying they asked fair and substantive questions:

“Those are legitimate questions that they’re, Kristin fisher asked a legitimate question the other day on substance, and the president, you know, pushes back very hard on things that he perceives as an attack. I think, you know, Jon Karl is not a third-rate reporter, he’s been around, he’s the president of the White House… Correspondents Association. Those give-and-take’s are the president in his element, and I think we’re going to see more of that. We’ll see if we see it today, he was a bit salty yesterday, it seemed, to some of those questions at the press briefing.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

