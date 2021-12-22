Hyperbole is among the most frequently used rhetorical devices, maybe the most in fact. Intentionally using exaggeration or for emphasis for the effect to make a point is a tricky bit of sophistry consistently used across the political media spectrum, but there are times when one can go so far as to enter the realm of absurdly irresponsible. Or maybe irresponsibly absurd?

This came to mind Tuesday evening when MSNBC’s Joy Reid flatly claimed that Fox News hosts “let their viewers and fans die because they don’t give a damn.”

Of course, she is talking about irresponsible rhetoric surrounding vaccinations, a serious issue that we have called out on a number of occasions. But to pivot to just letting viewers “die,” seems a stretch too far. But her point was made.

But then she amplified that idea adding, “It’s just clicks to them. It’s just — they don’t care what happens,” suggesting that prioritizing ratings around anti-vax rhetoric is what is motivating many opinion hosts. She added, “this is fun for them. You know.”

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss showed that he was all too eager to jump on the hyperbole train, asking, “Hundreds of thousands of people are supposed to die to undermine Joe Biden, and help the Republicans?”

“It’s sad,” Reid replied. “That’s what they think. Let them die. If it gets them power, let as many people die…they don’t care.”

There are dozens of reasonable criticisms of Fox News, in particular their conservative opinion hosts. We’ve done that repeatedly and will continue. But to suggest that Fox News hosts think it’s “fun” to let their viewers die is just…irresponsible hyperbole, is the kindest way to put it.

Watch above via MSNBC.

