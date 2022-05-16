Joy Reid Rips Tucker Carlson on ‘Great Replacement,’ Says No One ‘Has Done More to Elevate This Racist Conspiracy Theory’

Joy Reid ripped Tucker Carlson over his advancement of the so-called “great replacement theory,” and asked whether his show’s writers are getting their material from a fringe website.

The MSNBC host theorized anti-immigration rhetoric from Carlson and others led to a racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York over the weekend.

On Saturday, police say 18-year-old Payton Gendron killed 10 people and wounded three others at a Tops supermarket. The store was in a predominantly Black part of the city.

Gendron is reported to have posted a long screed online in which he expressed racist and anti-Semitic views, including embracing the replacement theory.

Carlson’s has long theorized the Democratic Party supports immigration and mass amnesty in order to replace the country’s electorate with voters they feel will vote for them.

On The ReidOut, the host ripped lawmakers such as Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) who she said have taken the theory “mainstream.” She then turned to Carlson:

No singular voice in right wing media has done more to elevate this racist conspiracy theory than Tucker, who even with a new head writer spends night after primetime night injecting the rot from the dregs of the internet directly into the veins of Republican voters.

Reid asked: “Are Tucker’s writers sourcing his show from 4Chan?”

She continued,

The reality is, Tucker is not some deep thinker. He’s clearly just channeling the gross stuff his viewers could easily find online, then feeding it to Republican voters and Republican politicians as infotainment, and that feedback loop has terrifying reach. That murderous low life in Buffalo wouldn’t even have to listen to Tucker. He wouldn’t have to watch him at all to get it if they are essentially pulling from the same source material.

4Chan is a fringe anonymous online forum which is a common hangout for sleuths, hackers, and conspiracy theorists.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com