Joy Reid Says She Wouldn’t Go Out on July 4 ‘Because America is Awash With Guns’

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed on Wednesday that she wouldn’t leave the house on July 4 for fear of mass shootings and gun violence.

“Sadly, there is nothing more quintessentially American than fireworks and gun violence,” she said during a segment about gun violence on her show The ReidOut. “So far, we’ve had more than 350 mass shootings this year. According to a recent survey, around one in five Americans has lost a family member to gun violence.”

Reid then claimed, “I have to say, I did not go out on July 4 and would not. The idea of going to a mass gathering, a parade, or a big fireworks thing outside seems insane to me, to be blunt, in America, because America is awash with guns, and now people don’t just have them, they seem to want to shoot people with them and use them for whatever, you know?”

Later on in the segment, after criticizing Florida’s stand-your-ground self-defense law, Reid said, “I don’t know how anybody can be a DoorDasher. I don’t know how anybody can do a job where they have to deliver to someone’s home, or deliver Amazon. Ringing a doorbell is deadly now.”

Twenty-two mass shootings were reportedly recorded over the long July 4 weekend, leaving 20 people dead and 126 injured. However, July 4 mass shootings this year were reportedly at their lowest since 2019.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com