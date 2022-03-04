Laura Ingraham, the top-rated female host in cable news, made waves on Thursday night when she questioned the U.S. strategy of sanctioning Russian oligarchs and seizing their assets abroad in response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ingraham said, “Even if we could expeditiously freeze every oligarch’s luxury assets, would that really stop the suffering of the Ukrainian people that is happening right now?”

“Do we think Putin is going to wake up and say next week, he’s going to get up there and say you know that chalet in Gstaad was so important to me? I think I will call Zelensky and send the troops home,” she continued, in a mock Russian accent.

“No. More importantly, we have to ask, is there a possibility this could all backfire and make things even worse for Ukraine? Is anyone in the Biden administration even gaming any of this out? You wonder. Let’s be real,” she added,

“As satisfying as it may be to see these 400-foot luxury liners padlocked, chasing down oligarchs is like swatting away mosquitoes when a cobra is about to strike your leg,” Ingraham concluded.

The clip quickly went viral on social media with critics hitting Ingraham for the analysis.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid, one of Ingraham’s competitors, chimed in, saying, “Do they literally get their scripts from the Kremlin??”

The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast noted, “‘Won’t someone think of the poor Russians oligarchs’ is a hell of a take.”

Ingraham concluded the segment by linking Russia to China. The host called China the “biggest threat” to free-thinking people and argued that if the Biden administration “really want to get at Putin’s funding source, why are they not clamping down on Chinese corporations and Xi’s inner circle.”

