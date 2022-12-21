Joy Reid Uses Trump Criminal Referrals To Mark Clinton Impeachment As ‘Dawn’ of ‘Hyper-Partisan Republican Trolling’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid went all the way back to the ’90s for her coverage of the recent criminal referrals for Donald Trump from the congressional subcommittee that investigated the January 6 Capitol riot.

On Tuesday, Reid compared Trump’s legal woes to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, claiming Clinton’s end to his White House run marked the beginning of what she deemed a “toxic hyper-partisan Republican trolling strategy.”

While introducing her audience to a massive “political scandal,” Reid showed footage of Clinton and his critics during efforts to impeach the former president, eventually tying the case to Trump and using the Republican’s legal troubles to minimize any wrongdoing on Clinton’s part.

“It actually was the biggest scandal ever for a lot of Republicans, who sunk their teeth into a chance to take down a Democratic president,” Reid said. “It was arguably the dawn of the toxic hyper-partisan Republican trolling strategy with the help of right-wing talk radio and an outspoken clan of Clinton enemies, not to mention a very, very thirsty mainstream media.”

Reid called outrage over Trump’s alleged actions leading up to the Capitol riot, on top of his other legal battles, far worse than what Clinton was pushed out of office over.

Reid said:

“Remember President Clinton came close to getting indicted for this stuff, but on his final full day in office, he reached an arrangement with a special prosecutor to avoid being prosecuted for his misleading statements about Monica Lewinsky. Part of that agreement meant a five year suspension of his bar license. So a president lying about a sexual relationship? Okay, I guess. But you know what feels like the bigger scandal? Oh, right. Pressuring elected officials and trying to intimidate the vice president into overturning an election, hyping up a deadly mob to storm the U.S. Capitol.”

Reid claimed Trump’s current troubles make outrage Clinton’s pale in comparison.

“I mean, seriously, what’s the bigger scandal?” she said.

