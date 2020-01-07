Fox News’ Juan Williams favorably cited Tucker Carlson’s Iran commentary in a heated clash with his co-hosts on The Five over the strike that took out top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

While hosts like Sean Hannity have defended the strike, Carlson has been more skeptical in his commentary and has criticized officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for their comments defending U.S. action against Iran. Last night Carlson even asked why so many people who were trashing the “deep state” suddenly trust those very same U.S. intel agencies when it comes to Iran.

The Five hosts today ripped the media and Democrats like Elizabeth Warren for their reaction to the strike, with Smith bringing up Joe Lieberman‘s recent op-ed to ask if Democrats risk “looking weak.”

Williams said it’s perfectly rational to “ask about ramifications, consequences, and the like” and whether the U.S. is actually safer.

Things got heated as the co-hosts argued over whether the U.S. is safer and whether there was an actual immediate threat that the Trump administration was responding to.

At one point, Lawrence Jones said, “Juan, you were one of the Democrats saying President Trump always questions our intelligence agencies. He trusts them, and now it’s a problem.”

“Wait a minute!” Williams said. “Stop the presses, stop everything. Juan Williams is going to quote Tucker Carlson. Tucker Carlson said, oh, wait a minute, it was people like Lawrence who were saying, ‘Oh, this is the deep state, we can’t trust the deep state, they’re terrible. Now we love the deep state!’ Tucker Carlson, hats off!”

Greg Gutfeld responded, “You can say both things. You don’t have to trust any intelligence. You don’t have to trust it but you can still kill the guy! You can do both!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

