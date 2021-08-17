CNN’s Poppy Harlow announced that she is taking leave from CNN Newsroom in order to pursue a law degree.

As the midday program drew to a close on Tuesday morning, Harlow announced that she will be stepping away from the show while she goes back to school, and will return in the spring. She explained that getting a master’s degree in law was “something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and if this year and a half has taught me anything, its why not try?”

Harlow explained that she would still appear on CNN between classes — often during holiday weeks — and she also teased a new project she’ll have with the network’s streaming service: CNN+.

“I’m going to spend some time in the coming months working on a new project for that,” Harlow said. She then offered her thanks to her Newsroom co-host Jim Sciutto as she told viewers they remain “in the best of hands” with him and the rest of their colleagues.

“I’m gonna miss you a lot, I’m gonna miss them and a lot, and I’ll be here before you know it,” Harlow said. Sciutto wished Harlow well by telling his co-anchor he’ll miss her, that “no one works harder than this woman sitting next to me, and I’m excited for you…I know I’ll see you again.”

Watch above, via CNN.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this post incorrectly stated that Harlow would be pursuing a law degree, not her Masters. It also failed to note that Harlow plans to return to the show in the spring.

