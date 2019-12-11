Senator Kamala Harris ripped Attorney General Bill Barr this afternoon as she questioned DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz.

After going over the key findings of his report, Harris noted how Barr “has been highly critical of your findings.”

Both Barr and John Durham — the U.S. attorney Barr tasked with investigating the origins of the Russia probe — have publicly made it clear they disagree with some of Horowitz’s conclusions. Barr made his objections abundantly clear in an NBC News interview yesterday.

Harris, who dropped out of the 2020 race just last week, confronted the attorney general in a Senate hearing back in May. Today she went off on Barr during the IG hearing:

“During the final stages of your investigation, he even embarked on his own personal investigation by meeting with foreign leaders in foreign lands, apparently in search of evidence that contradicts the fact that Russia interfered in the 2016 United States presidential election to benefit Trump. Clearly Barr’s investigation, which was launched to do the bidding of President Trump, has two objectives. One, to undermine the integrity of our intelligence community, the goal, to cast doubt on the finding that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in order to benefit the Trump campaign, and two, to intimidate the men and women of our intelligence community by suggesting that our national security professionals will face serious consequences if they investigate wrongdoing on the part of this president or his operatives.”

She said to Horowitz, “You have the power and the duty to investigate misconduct committed by the attorney general of the United States, who is doing the bidding of the president to undermine our intelligence community. And I trust you take that duty seriously.”

“I do,” Horowitz responded, “and I would just like to add that under the law, under the inspector general act, it carves out from my authority the ability to look at misconduct by department lawyers from the line lawyer all the way to the top and the attorney general.”

“History has also shown us that the inspector general can participate in an investigation of the attorney general and that in fact happened with General Gonzales,” Harris said.

“It’s worth noting that happened after the attorney general said our office was not going to get the case. It was going to go to the Office of Professional Responsibility. The choice was whether to join that investigation or not. But that wasn’t initiated through us. That’s the important point. The law has to change, senator,” Horowitz said, indicating to Harris he would support a law change.

You can watch the full exchange above, via C-SPAN 3.

