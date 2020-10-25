Kamala Harris laughed out loud when asked on 60 Minutes if she would advocate for a “socialist or progressive perspective” if elected.

CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell conducted the 60 Minutes interview with Harris and the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, a little more than a week before the election. O’Donnell pointed out the gaps in their records in office, such as Harris’ support for policies like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and legalizing marijuana (all opposed by Biden).

“You’re considered the most liberal United States senator,” O’Donnell told Harris, citing a 2019 ranking from GovTrack, a non-partisan organization.

Harris said she would always share her own perspective with Biden, and O’Donnell asked: “And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?”

After an initially baffled look, Harris cracked up laughing and said, “No.”

She continued: “No. It is the perspective of a woman who grew up a black child in America, who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India. Who also, you know, likes hip hop. Like, what do you want to know?”

O’Donnell followed up by noting that Trump has alleged the famously moderate Biden will be a Trojan horse for socialist policies, and asking if Harris would push policies “from the left wing of the Democratic party.”

“I am not going to be confined to Donald Trump’s definition of who I or anybody else is,” Harris replied.

O’Donnell continued to press Harris on whether she would push Biden to embrace policies like Medicare for All. Harris mostly demurred, saying she will support Biden’s positions.

Watch above, via CBS News.

