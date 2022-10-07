Kanye West Drops Nonsensical Rant About Corporate America and ‘BLM Manager’ Barack Obama: ‘That’s Whatever’

The second part of Kanye West’s sit down with Tucker Carlson ran on Friday night and began with the rapper going on a long, hard-to-follow rant about corporate America and control.

The conversation began with Carlson asking, “Do you talk to Obama still?”

Kanye answered saying “our connection faded” and then launched into a long-winded rant about corporate America that was more or less nonsensical.

“With Nike. Right. Nike is as famous as you say Nike’s more famous than PayPal, right? Yeah, right. What number of company you think PayPal is?” asked West.

“I don’t know,” replied Carlson.

“Number four,” replied Kanye.

“Overall,” answered Kanye. “You got. Well, you know, the number one is right? It’s Apple. Yeah.”

“I’m forgetting number two, but number three is McDonald’s. Then Space X is maybe six or seven,” Kanye continued.

Neither McDonald’s nor Space X are in the top ten most valuable companies in the U.S. by market capitalization.

“It’s really interesting that as lit as Elon [Musk] is, his previous company is actually still worth more than Space X,” Kanye continued, adding:

So what number company do you think Nike is? The Nike. Number 321. (Nike is actualy 45) It’s not there to be as big a financial company as it can be. It’s there as an influencer because Black people love Nike. So Nike is like a company that is redlining and gerrymandering, Black people. So the reason why Gap wanted me to go that Gap, it wasn’t based on, Oh, we need to get our stocks up. You know, it’s like these companies when they’ve been around for a long time. Gap’s not like they’re like, We’re in the rag trade. We’re never going to be Apple. And everyone, all of these American companies somehow took this deal where they start putting in these really awkward, weird number kind of CEOs like Nike’s got one, the Gap had one. It didn’t work out. And there’s all of these weird operators inside of companies, even in Balenciaga, you know, the and they they’re just there for control.

“Steve Jobs talked about it. It’s the most important thing you can have is control. Look at me. All the money, all the influence, and I have to act a complete ass to have any say so of anything that my children are doing, because that group of people have control and say so over all the children inside of the clan,” Kanye continued, adding:

So that’s what these companies are set up for. That’s the type of CEOs they’re hire, especially when the founders are out of there. They kind of just give the companies up to a bunch of people and they’re all in cahoots. Like anyone that ever work with me, they just look at, Oh, who’s Ye farming for a talent that we can hire to be our new BLM office manager. Yeah, like, kind of like Obama.

“You think of Obama as a BLM office manager?” asked Carlson, finally jumping in.

“That’s whatever, that’s whatever,” Kanye responded agreeing. “And you know, I think Obama, just like Virgil, these people were truly Black to their core and truly brilliant to their core, but they went into situations thinking that they could do it the white way as a Black man. And we saw what color Obama’s hair was when he went in and we saw what color was when he went out, you know, Virgil lost all his hair, you know, and eventually passed away,” Kanye replied, adding:

But one thing that has to really happen, say, if Trump ran right, we’re not just going to be Black influence, we’re going to be vision and creativity.

“We’ve got to rethink who we are as a species right now. We practice killing ourselves every day, like murder is legal in America, you know,” Kanye said.

“And abortion,” interjected Carlson.

“Yes. So whoever gets the position needs to listen to the vision. I didn’t know I was going to rhyme when I first started. They need to have Elon, they need to have me,” Kanye said as the rant continued.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com