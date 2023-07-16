Kara Swisher: Elon Musk Would Get ‘The Stuffing Knocked Out of Him’ By Zuckerberg in a Cage Match — And Possibly the Social Media War Too

Kara Swisher determined that Mark Zuckerberg has the upper hand over Elon Musk, whether it’s them pitting social media empires against each other or their fists.

The tech journalist and podcast host joined CBS anchor Margaret Brennan on Sunday for Face The Nation, discussing everything from AI to Bob Iger’s management of Disney amid the writer’s strike. The conversation arrived at the subject of Musk, which led to Brennan asking Swisher what it means for Musk now that Meta has launched Threads, a direct source of competition for Twitter.

Swisher assessed that the entry of Meta’s Threads app to the social media landscape is “very bad” for Musk.

This is someone who has an immediate social network that you can tap into, which is Instagram. Very smart way to do it. It’s a good product. They’re slowly rolling it out. It seems safer. It seems more civil. It’s a real — Musk gave Zuckerberg an opening. And if they were, say in a cage match, he would have had the stuffing knocked at him at this moment.

Swisher seemed to be making an obvious reference to the fact that Zuckerberg and Musk are holding their war of words, but the world is also still waiting for the promised cage match between the two of them. Since Threads’ rise was accompanied by Twitter traffic taking a reported nosedive, Swisher assessed “We’ll see if [Musk] can recover, but I don’t think it can.”

“Advertising is way off,” she reminded. “He’s created a haven for white supremacists. There’s no safety on that platform. And so Mark Zuckerberg can come in and say, ‘Oh, look, we have safety. Oh, look, we have a network.’ It was really smart of Mark and he’s sort of redefining his narrative. And hopefully, he can get it right this time.”

Watch above via CBS.

