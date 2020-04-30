Second Lady Karen Pence defended Vice President Mike Pence’s decision not to wear a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic this week, claiming he was unaware of the need to wear one.

After being asked by Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt why the vice president wasn’t wearing a mask at the clinic, the second lady responded, “That’s a great question, I’m glad that you asked me.”

“First of all, it was a great visit to Mayo, they’re doing amazing research with the blood from recovering Covid-19 patients, and as our medical experts have told us, wearing a mask prevents you from spreading disease,” she continued, explaining, “Knowing that he doesn’t have Covid-19, he didn’t wear one.”

“It was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he found out that they have a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask,” Pence revealed. “So, you know, someone who’s worked on this whole task force for over two months is not someone who would’ve done anything to offend anyone or hurt anyone or scare anyone, so I’m glad you have me the opportunity to talk about that.”

Vice President Pence was criticized by the media after he was recorded at the clinic this week without a mask, and was called out on air by both CNN’s Don Lemon and Fox Business’ Stuart Varney.

Pence was defended by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, however, while White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “The media obsession with Mike Pence wearing a mask is really just ridiculous.”

The Mayo Clinic tweeted and deleted a post on Tuesday which claimed the clinic “had informed” Pence “of the masking policy prior to his arrival.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]