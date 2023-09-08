Kari Lake Tries To Muscle Kristi Noem Out Of Trump Veep Contention: ‘I’ve Endorsed Him Since Before He Even Jumped In’

Republican politician and commentator Kari Lake attempted to position herself above South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for consideration as former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate during an appearance on Newsmax.

Asked by host Eric Bolling for her thoughts on Noem’s event with Trump on Friday, where the governor endorsed the former president, Lake said, “Well, I think tonight’s gonna be an amazing event. I’m glad that Governor Noem is endorsing President Trump. I’ve endorsed him since before he even jumped in because we need him so badly, and I know that she recognizes that as well.”

Lake continued:

You know, you talk about VP and my name has been thrown out there. I’m truly not thinking about that. You know, I walked away from a career where I had fame and a fortune, and I walked away from that because what good is fame and fortune and a big contract if you don’t have a country to enjoy that in? So frankly, anybody who’s talking about a position and dreaming of a position in Trump’s second administration really needs to get off their high horse and get down on the ground and start hitting the ground, in the grassroots, and making sure that President Trump has a second administration, and that’s what I’m doing. Every day I’m out there pushing for what President Trump has planned to get us out of the mess Joe Biden has gotten us into. I’m not thinking about any other position except how do we save our republic and what can I do each day that I wake up to make sure I’m doing my part. That’s why I’m working with my court cases in Arizona, that’s why I’m speaking tomorrow with a group of Republicans here in Florida along with Byron Donalds to make sure that we show them why America First policies will save this country.

Lake concluded, “That’s my goal and I think that’s probably Governor Noem’s goal as well. I think the media is playing into this big horse race, who’s who, who’s in front, who’s in the running, and frankly, it doesn’t matter. President Trump, frankly, he doesn’t even need a VP he’s so powerful.”

“He does,” Bolling shot back. “He does.”

In June, it was reported that Lake had practically moved into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and was allegedly “there every night” in an attempt to become Trump’s 2024 running mate.

Watch above via Newsmax.

