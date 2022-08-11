Kari Lake Vows to Push Back Against ‘Illegitimate’ Federal Government, Supports Disbanding the FBI

GOP candidate for the Arizona gubernatorial race, Kari Lake, is taking bold stances in the wake of the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump.

In a video from Jason Campbell on Twitter, Steven Crowder invited Lake on the Thursday edition of his show, Louder with Crowder, where she was asked for her take on an out of control FBI force.

“Would you — I really think it’s important for our representatives, governor, senators, everyone, to try and apply pressure to Republicans with national influence, to disband the FBI, to make sure that we reduce the scope of the IRS. It’s a litmus test for me now,” Crowder said.

“One hundred percent. I agree. And we’re gonna push back with our state’s rights. You know, we’re sovereign states, we are not serfs of the federal government. We created the federal government and now they’re like this big monster that’s taken over our lives. And, and we’re gonna push back here,” Lake said.

“We’re gonna push on the 10th amendment and we are going to start taking on these issues from a state’s point of view and a state’s perspective, instead of letting these agencies with people who haven’t been elected by the people, dictate what we should be doing in our lives,” she continued.

Lake began to discuss government overreach by agencies including the CDC, before saying, “That’s one of the reasons I think I’m doing so well. People want someone who’s gonna push back against this, I believe, illegitimate federal government right now with Joe Biden in charge.”

“Just to make sure that our audience understands, what do you mean when you say ‘Illegitimate federal government by Joe Biden?'” Crowder asked.

She clarified, “I don’t believe Joe Biden won the election and we had problems with the 2020 election. I’ve talked about that. They’ve criticized me for that, but I’ve looked at the facts.”

“I have looked over our forensic audit. I’ve looked over all kinds of evidence. And we had a botched corrupt election in Arizona and in many other states, and this is why it’s really important that we, we do look at our elections,” she continued.

Lake further explained what she believed to be one of the most important aspects to her gubernatorial race.

“That’s why it’s one of my top issues to reform our elections here in Arizona. I wanna make sure that we have honest elections and that doesn’t mean we get the advantage as Republicans,” she explained.

“It means that there is no advantage to either side, but that all voters, whether they be Democrat, Independent or Republican, or non-affiliated really — that they go to bed on election night, a they know the winner. We’re not counting ballots for 10 days and they feel comfortable with the winner, even if it wasn’t their guy, because they know the system is honest,” Lake concluded.

Listen above via Louder with Crowder.

