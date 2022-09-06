Karl Rove Says Trump’s Document Hoarding Might Blow Midterms for Republicans: ‘If You’re a Democrat, You Love It’

Karl Rove told Fox News on Tuesday former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents has put Republicans in a tough spot with only two months until the midterms.

Rather than discuss economic issues, crime, or immigration, Rove said Republicans are having to defend the former president.

On Your World with host Neil Cavuto, the GOP strategist said the last four weeks have been a big win for Democrats.

“Since the search on Aug. 8, what have we been talking about? We are now shy of one month of talking about this issue,” Rove said. “If you’re a Democrat, you love it because Republicans are forced to talk about Trump taking classified documents to Mar-a-Lago.”

The architect of former President George W. Bush’s 2000 White House victory also cautioned that a judge’s decision to grant Trump a special master might also harm Republicans in November.

He reasoned the decision will further drag out the process.

“To Republicans, it is also an advantage to not talk about this particular issue but instead talk about the things people are talking about around the kitchen table,” he said. “Mainly, how to keep up with the rising prices, how good is the economy going to be and what is known about the border and the crime in neighborhoods and communities.”

Cavuto reminded Rove that Trump has previously lashed out at him over his opinions on the Mar-a-Lago raid.

“Yeah, look and I understand the angst he feels, and how strongly he feels about this, but this is a situation largely of his own creation,” Rove said. “He should not have taken those documents.”

He concluded, “People are not going to vote Republican in order to affirm President Trump’s view of what those documents were.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

