Fox News contributor Karl Rove panned President Joe Biden’s inaugural address for saying that America continues to grapple with issues of racism and xenophobia.

On Thursday, Rove reacted to Biden’s first day in office on America’s Newsroom, including the speech Biden gave after getting sworn in. Rove said it “wasn’t a great speech, but a good speech and it was the right speech for the moment.” This was as he explained that his primary objection to it was “the racism thing.”

“I was offended in the speech,” said Rove. “There was a point in there where he said we’re divided as a country between the people who believe in the American ideal and racism, nativism, and fear. No, no, no. We’re divided as a country politically over questions of policy and direction and respect, but we’re as united as a country against racism and nativism.”

This was the moment of Biden’s speech Rove seemed to be referring to:

Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, and demonization have long torn us apart.

Rove went on to say “the vast majority of Americans stand together” against racism already. He also accused Biden of using that moment to reinforce Democrat talking points of being the anti-racism political party.

“That was an attempt to basically say ‘if you are not for me you, are part of the group that’s racist and nativist and fear-mongering,'” Rove said. “If everything is a problem, if every issue we face as a country has ultimately a root in racism, then that’s what the Left believes and that’s what he’s willing to give them a rhetorical gift on.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

