Kellyanne Conway wailed on James Comey Wednesday in response to his new op-ed about President Donald Trump and the “dumb lies” his administration has used to smear the FBI.

In a column for Washington Post, Comey called Trump a liar and defended his former bureau’s work in investigating the president’s campaign for connections with Russia. When asked about this on Fox & Friends, Conway replied: “methinks he doth protest too much, sounds like there’s panic in the world of Jim Comey.”

“Who cares what he thinks?” Conway continued. “No collusion. I stood here many times and said that as campaign manager, no collusion, and yet we’re supposed to read Jim Comey in a friendly, favorable news outlet saying no corruption, so let’s find out.”

As Conway kept on slamming Comey and his colleagues, she eventually turned to bash media outlets for reporting that Comey briefed Trump about Fusion GPS’ controversial dossier, which she claimed wasn’t true. This segued into a broader takedown of Comey and other Obama Administration figures who “put their thumb on the scale” and then tried to undo Trump’s election.

“We have so many inconsistencies and flat-out lies from these known leakers who have lied under oath to Congress and elsewhere that it is worth investigating,” she said. “I would ask them, what are you so afraid of?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com