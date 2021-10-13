Kellyanne Conway Says Biden Failed on Vaccine ‘Marketing Campaign’: ‘We Did the Science Part’

Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News Wednesday night criticizing President Joe Biden’s policies and saying he hasn’t done a good enough “marketing campaign” on vaccines.

Sean Hannity opened his show tearing into Biden and saying, “There is not a single thing that you can point to as even a remote success.”

“It’s a big hot mess,” Conway agreed.

The told Hannity people are “feeling Biden economics at the gas pump and in the grocery cart.”

“He unraveled the Trump policy out of spite,” Conway added.

As for vaccinations, the Trump White House official touted the work of the previous administration and said Biden has failed:

With the vaccines, President Trump’s administration under Operation Warp Speed, we handed over three approved vaccines to Biden/Harris. All they had to do was run a marketing campaign. It’s all they had to do. We did the science part. They were approved and ready to go. 13 million Americans received the vaccine while Donald Trump was still in the White House, including none other than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Trump himself has encouraged people get vaccines on a few occasions, but he has come out against vaccine mandates and got boos at a recent rally when he told people he recommends the vaccine. Trump himself did not get the vaccine publicly and people only found out after it was reported months later.

Back in April, when Politico reported former Trump aides were frustrated he wasn’t out there pushing vaccines more, Conway defended the former president by saying, “President Trump has been a consistent leader and an important voice — and has advocated for the production, development, and use of the vaccine early and often, including him taking it and instructing other people to also get the vaccine.”

“So [Biden’s] hit a wall,” Conway continued Wednesday night. “People now say that he doesn’t care about people, he doesn’t have the will to lead… They don’t see him as a competent Commander-in-Chief and they don’t see him as a sensible domestic steward.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

