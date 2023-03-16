Kellyanne Conway Says Jared Kushner Reaped ‘Billions’ While Working in Trump White House with Her: ‘That’s for Sure’

Kellyanne Conway, former senior counselor to former President Donald Trump said Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner raked in billions of dollars while serving in the administration.

Conway sparred with fellow Fox News contributor Juan Williams on Thursday’s edition of The Story.

Earlier in the day, the House Oversight Committee released a memo stating that relatives of President Joe Biden received $1.3 million between 2015 and 2017 from an associate with ties to China when Biden was vice president and shortly after. Biden’s son, daughter-in-law, brother, and an unidentified member of the family received payments.

“It is unclear what services were provided to obtain this exorbitant amount of money,” said Chairman James Comer (R-KY).

On The Story, Martha MacCallum recalled the investigations into Trump and whether his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to get elected.

“There were massive investigations, millions of dollars spent, and always the question, you know, what are they getting in return?” MacCallum said. “So, do you have the same question for the Biden family when you look at this money transaction? What was China getting in return? Is that something Americans must know?”

Williams said there is no evidence Biden himself received any money or that there was anything nefarious going on.

“I can’t say there’s any tie,” he said. “What we have is a check to a widow from someone who was paid by the Chinese with no context. We don’t know what this money was for. In fact, the same person had sent checks to her before there was any payment from the Chinese.”

Williams then invoked Kushner, the scion of a real estate tycoon who served as a Trump White House adviser, along with his wife and president’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

“Why don’t you look into things like Jared Kushner getting $2 billion directly from the Saudis after former President Trump bragged about protecting the Saudi prince?” Williams asked, referring to Trump going easy on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after U.S. intelligence implicated him in the murder of a Washington Post columnist. ”

“Kellyanne, is that a fair question about Jared Kushner?” asked MacCallum.

Incredibly, Conway conceded that Kushner profited off Trump’s presidency to the tune of billions.

“Well, Jared, of course, is the only person I think who has benefitted in the billions – with a ‘B’ – from the Trump presidency. That’s for sure,” she replied. “But look, I think whataboutism isn’t gonna work here.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com