Kevin McCarthy: We Should Be Questioning Adam Schiff During Public Impeachment Hearings

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said today that when the public hearings phase of impeachment begins, Republicans will want to hear from Intel Committee Chair Adam Schiff himself.

McCarthy decried the rules in place for the impeachment inquiry, ripping the Democrats and saying Schiff has the power to tell Devin Nunes “that he cannot have any other member on that committee have time to ask questions.”

CBS’ Margaret Brennan asked who they want to question in public hearings.

“Well, I think the very first person, we should bring Adam Schiff and his staff,” McCarthy responded.

“For a public hearing? You want to question the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee?” Brennan asked.

Yes, I would, because he’s the only person who knows who this whistleblower is,” McCarthy responded. “He refers to himself as a Ken Starr. Ken Staff testified. How many times did he meet with the whistleblower? What did he talk to the whistleblower about? Because when the whistleblower even went to the inspector general, he never mentioned that he went with Adam Schiff. Remember what we’re talking about today, Margaret, the removal of the president of the United States. This should not be taken lightly. We should have all the facts.”

Brennan noted, “For the record, the attorney for the whistleblower says his client has not met with Adam Schiff.”

