Key Democrat Tells CNN People ‘Can Feel and See Spin’ From Biden White House on Inflation

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a former CIA analyst and member of the House Homeland Security Committee, offered critical words for President Joe Biden and other Democratic leaders on Friday when asked about record inflation.

Asked whether the White House is taking enough “responsibility” on the issue, Slotkin told CNN that Democrats have not been clear about the path forward.

“I think that what I would like to see is sort of what is the path? Help light us forward so that we know that maybe it won’t be fixed tomorrow, but we know kind of the sort of road that we’re on to getting back to our normal pricing,” she said.

She went on to accuse the White House and other Democrats of spinning the issue of inflation to convince people pricing on everything from gas to groceries will be going down. The spin, she added, is something people can “feel and see.”

I’m from Michigan, right? We’re just kind of straight about what’s going on, and I think people can feel and see spin and I don’t think they like it. And I think what we need to be saying is, look, we know that salaries, you know, increases in people’s pay is not keeping up with inflation. So, when you’re sitting around the kitchen table at night, your kids have gone to bed and you’re trying to figure out how much money is coming in and how much is going out, those math equations are not looking great right now for the majority, at least, in my state. So I want to be just straight about that, and then I want to say, ‘Here’s the plan. Here’s the path.’ And even if it’s six months, it’s a longer term thing, just — I want to be transparent, because people know that this is a problem. We shouldn’t try to pretend it’s not.

Slotkin stopped short of calling anyone out by name, though she did say she does not see the “substance” in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) saying inflation has peaked.

“I just don’t know what this stuff is based on, and I’m just personally not in a position to say that we have hit some sort of peak when I don’t know that to be a fact,” she said.

Watch above via CNN.

