Kinzinger Says January 6th Will Impact Republicans in Midterms If Party Is ‘Denying Reality and Facts’ of Attack

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) said on Fox News Sunday that Republicans opposing the 1/6 commission may end up impacting the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections.

Chris Wallace asked Kinzinger about Senate Republicans lining up to oppose the commission. The House passed a bill to establish the it, and 35 Republicans joined Democrats to vote for it.

Wallace brought up the idea of politics factoring into the decision-making on this, asking, “Do you think it’s all about politics on [Republicans’] part, and don’t they have a point that one of the reasons the Democrats are pushing so hard for this commission is because they want to bring the controversy over what happened on January 6th and over the alleged role that Donald Trump played in it, they want to bring that into the 2022 midterms?”

Kinzinger argued that it’s “going to the 2022 midterms anyway”:

Particularly if us as Republicans don’t take ownership for what happened, if every other day there’s a new conspiracy theory about what happened at the Capitol, anybody but what it was. And so yeah, that I think it will go to 2022 and we will look like we’re just sitting here denying reality and facts.

The commission may very well have a political impact, he added, but so will the attack on the Capitol “and the subsequent denial to look in the mirror, tell the truth, take ownership of what we’ve done.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]