President Donald Trump’s campaign adviser Lara Trump claimed Democrats “support terrorists” on Fox Business’ Varney & Co., Friday, before going unchallenged by host Stuart Varney.

After Varney played a clip of President Trump at an Ohio rally on Thursday claiming Democrats are “the party of high taxes, high crime, open borders, late-term abortion, socialism, and blatant corruption,” Lara Trump declared, “It was a classic Donald Trump speech, and you know what, the Democrats not only are all those things, they also support terrorists apparently, because so many of them think that killing Soleimani was a terrible idea.”

“It’s crazy to hear, but that’s where they are. They’ve really gotten so far off the rails, Stuart, I think it will be an easy choice for people in 2020,” she continued.

Instead of pushing back on Lara Trump’s claims that Democrats “support terrorists,” or questioning her further about the remark, Varney responded with a question about President Trump visiting “the uber-blue state of New Jersey.”

Varney also asked, “Where does your father-in-law get his energy?”– a question which was criticized by Vox journalist Aaron Rupar as a “Dear Leader line of questioning.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

